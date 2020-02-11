Streaming isn’t just about hip-hop and pop bangers – Music Week investigates the rise of neo-classical artists, including the late-night vibes of composer Max Richter...
"Records I released 15 years ago are getting more of an audience now than they ever have, which is wonderful.”
Max Richter is describing what he calls the “side effect of the streaming universe”. It’s been transformative for the German-born British artist whose contemplative, instrumental work has amassed 3,151,903 monthly listeners on Spotify.
A large ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now