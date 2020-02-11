Streaming isn’t just about hip-hop and pop bangers – Music Week investigates the rise of neo-classical artists, including the late-night vibes of composer Max Richter...

"Records I released 15 years ago are getting more of an audience now than they ever have, which is wonderful.”

Max Richter is describing what he calls the “side effect of the streaming universe”. It’s been transformative for the German-born British artist whose contemplative, instrumental work has amassed 3,151,903 monthly listeners on Spotify.

A large ...