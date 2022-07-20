After Maggie Rogers’ debut album Heard It In A Past Life engulfed her in a whirlwind of touring and promo, she sought refuge in the countryside and enrolled at Harvard. With follow-up Surrender imminent, Music Week meets the Grammy-nominated star, alongside Polydor Records and Mick Management, to look ahead to her new era and unravel precisely what makes the Maryland singer such a unique music industry proposition…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY The biggest influence on Surrender, the excellent new album ...