Swizz Beatz - The Music Week Interview

George Garner

Wednesday, Mar 16th 2022 at 1:55PM

Swizz Beatz is already one of the most successful producers of all time. He’s also an accomplished businessman who – among myriad other endeavours – launched the viral music platform Verzuz with Timbaland. Now, for his next venture, he’s taking on the worlds of jazz and high-end vinyl collectibles with 12On12. Music Week meets a musical mastermind ahead of this exciting new chapter to talk music, business and the legacy of his late friend DMX… 

