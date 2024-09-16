We see the worlds of music and fashion colliding in this month’s Sync Story, which is Disney and Balmain’s film celebrating The Lion King’s 30th anniversary. Directed by Femi Oladigbolu and shot in South Africa, it sees the global media powerhouse and French luxury brand partnering up to showcase a limited-edition collection designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The sync came together when Oladigbolu presented his cousin, Ife Ladi (otherwise known as Maestro TheBaker) – who he had previously worked with on ...