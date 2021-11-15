This month in Sync Story, Sony Music's Chris Jones and Anton Trailer of Trailer Media reflect on Johnnie Walker's latest campaign.

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker has enlisted the services of not one, not two, but three iconic songs for the latest chapter of its global Keep Walking campaign.

Samples of three iconic songs about walking – Run DMC and Aerosmith’s Walk This Way, Loretta Lynn’s version of These Boots Are Made For Walking and Walk On The Wild Side ...