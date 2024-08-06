Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sync Story: Lexus/James Blake

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Aug 6th 2024 at 7:09PM

With the launch of his new platform Vault and the release of his latest single, Thrown Around, in May, 2024 has already been a busy year for James Blake. On top of that, the London-born singer-songwriter and producer’s work has recently featured in Lexus’ new video campaign for the All-New Lexus LBX. 

Blake’s track I Want You To Know – from his 2023 album Playing Robots Into Heaven – accompanies the advert showcasing the car. 

