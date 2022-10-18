Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sync Story: Paco Rabanne/David Bowie

by
Tuesday, Oct 18th 2022 at 4:11PM

For a campaign about the new Paco Rabanne fragrance called Fame, the choice of an accompanying track was immediately obvious: David Bowie’s iconic 1975 hit of the same name. In the advert, US actor Elle Fanning is shown sneaking the perfume bottle into her bag from its place in the Paco Rabanne shop, before donning a variety of chic outfits while the bottle floats playfully around her. The whole aesthetic is one of unapologetic glamour and effortless style, making ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022