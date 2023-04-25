Blue Lab Beats are enjoying a purple patch. With the ink still drying on their publishing deal with Stellar Songs and Tim & Danny Music, the jazz-fusion production duo soundtracked the trailer for Raine Allen-Miller’s debut feature-length film Rye Lane. Producer NK-OK (Namali Kwaten) and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM (David Mrakpor) also make an appearance in the movie, which is set in South London.

Blow You Away (Delilah) features Afrobeats artist Ghetto Boy and Mrakpor tells Music Week that the ...