Aurora performed a virtual set for in-game concert on Sky: Children Of The Light…

Decca’s co-president Laura Monks is in awe of the way Aurora “keeps opening new worlds for her music,” after the Norwegian singer played a virtual in-game concert on Sky: Children Of The Light.

Aurora treated players to a 45-minute virtual set, in which she played a selection of songs including Exhale Inhale, Runaway and The Seed. Decca also released an 18-track Sky: Concert In The Light ...