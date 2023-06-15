As audiences worldwide have become hooked on John Butler and Stephen Merchant’s dark comedy, crime drama series The Outlaws, Music Week turns to an episode from season two where a track by The Monkees makes a compelling appearance.

Originally released in 1967 on their fourth album, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd., The Monkees’ track, Salesman, soundtracks a montage depicting a series of criminal dealings taking place on-screen.

The track was pitched by Bethany Marshall, sync and licensing executive ...