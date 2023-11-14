Pop music simply wouldn’t be the same without Take That, and with the arrival of This Life, their first album of new material since 2017 smash Wonderland, they’re ready to push things forward once again. To mark the start of yet another fascinating chapter, Music Week meets Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, manager Chris Dempsey, plus new label EMI, SJM and UTA, to talk industry changes, songwriting and why listening to the fans will always be ...