The chart-topping Dubliner exploded onto the scene in 2019. But his real turning point came when he hooked up with Tap two years earlier...

Prior to meeting Tap you were self-releasing records, right?

“Yeah, exactly. I played in the street, made some money, got in the studio and then released my own stuff through Tunecore. I wasn’t expecting anything to happen because that’s what I’d become used to for the last eight years or whatever. I had been deflated multiple ...