Fans and critics alike have been proclaiming Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia as the pop album of 2020. Here, the singer opens up about how Tap Music played an integral role in helping her find her voice...

How significant was hooking up with Tap for you?

“Oh my God, it changed my life. I was very lucky. I got introduced to Ben through my lawyer – I had a two-to-three-minute meeting with him where I was like, ‘These are my ...