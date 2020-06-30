The superstar singer spent a decade with Sarah Stennett’s First Access Entertainment before switching to Tap in 2018. This is their story so far...
You’ve been with Tap for just over two years now, how is it working out?
“It’s good, I’ve actually known Ben for a long time. I first met him years back when he was working with Sarah Stennett [at SSB] and he was just really cool. I would always see him at the BRITs and things ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now