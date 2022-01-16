Tears For Fears' Roland Orzabal on their first album in 17 years: 'It was always in the balance'

It’s official: Tears For Fears are back with The Tipping Point, their first new album in more than 17 years.

The duo have just dropped a new single, Break The Man, ahead of the LP, released by Concord on February 22. In October 2021, the pair released the first single and title track, The Tipping Point.

A limited edition Blu-ray of The Tipping Point features a Dolby Atmos mix from Steven Wilson, who in the past created surround mixes for the Tears For Fears classics Songs From The Big Chair and The Seeds of Love. Tears For Fears are signed to BMG for music publishing.

A UK tour is confirmed for July 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet.

Here, Tears For Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal explains how their new record captures the group finding hope again after years of turmoil...

Was there ever a time when you thought there might not be a new Tears For Fears record? “It was always in the balance. We’d forged an album, back in 2016, and Universal – who had our catalogue – said, ‘We love this, we’d like to take two tracks and put out a greatest hits album’. The Greatest Hits came out, Rule The World, and it did very well. But we were left with a depleted album – once we’d taken those tracks off, we realised it wasn’t good enough. This coincided with a dark period of my life. I was having a lot of personal problems with my late wife who was becoming more and more ill with mental illness and alcoholism [Caroline Orzabal passed away in 2017]. So we dropped the ball for a little while. We went back to touring, and Curt [Smith, Tears For Fears co-founder] and my relationship got stressed beyond anything natural. We stopped communicating.”