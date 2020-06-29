Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tears on the dancefloor: Ibiza's shutdown is 'devastating' for electronic music

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jun 29th 2020 at 5:32PM

Leading figures in the dance sector have spoken about the significant impact on the business resulting from Ibiza’s decision to keep clubs closed this summer.

While the island has opened up to international tourists and major airlines will operate direct flights, the Balearic government has ruled that clubs above 300-capacity cannot reopen. Smaller venues will be limited to 100-capacity and visitors would have to remain seated.

The Ibiza Leisure Association has accepted the verdict, while major clubs including Ushuaïa and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020