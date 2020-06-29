Leading figures in the dance sector have spoken about the significant impact on the business resulting from Ibiza’s decision to keep clubs closed this summer.

While the island has opened up to international tourists and major airlines will operate direct flights, the Balearic government has ruled that clubs above 300-capacity cannot reopen. Smaller venues will be limited to 100-capacity and visitors would have to remain seated.

The Ibiza Leisure Association has accepted the verdict, while major clubs including Ushuaïa and ...