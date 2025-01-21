Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Teddy Swims - The Music Week Interview

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jan 21st 2025 at 6:46AM

Last year, Teddy Swims became one of the biggest artists on the planet, securing not one but three global smashes, and notching up billions of streams in the process. To say he’s feeling confident ahead of his new album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) would be an understatement – indeed, the budding superstar tells us that, when it comes to his next moves, he’s “really got it figured out”. Music Week meets him, his manager Luke Conway, plus ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2025