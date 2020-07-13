After an agonising wait, this month The Chicks – previously known as the Dixie Chicks – release Gaslighter, their first new album in 14 years, via Sony. Here, Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire reflect on writing one of 2020’s most powerful records, joining forces with Jack Antonoff, the modern music business and country. Oh, and how they survived being cancelled…