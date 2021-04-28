Your site will load in 16 seconds
The 1975 & Wolf Alice agent confident of post-pandemic boom for touring

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Apr 28th 2021 at 5:39PM

ICM Partners’ head of international Matt Bates has predicted the return of live music will herald a cultural revolution over the next decade as the world recovers from the pandemic.

The London-based agent, whose roster includes acts such as The 1975, Wolf Alice, Tom Grennan, Pale Waves, Madison Beer, Two Door Cinema Club, Alt-J and Beabadoobee, said a year without touring had revitalised the public’s thirst for events.

“In the next 10 years, we’re going to see a ...

