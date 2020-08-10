They don’t make record company bosses like Alan McGee anymore. Now celebrating the second birthday of his latest indie, Creation 23, he talks us through the original Creation Records and reveals what Bill Clinton is like as a house guest…

Running a label is a way of life…

“Creation 23 might be a hobby label, but it’s not really a hobby. I’m doing it because that’s what I do. I was never doing it at any point to make money, ...