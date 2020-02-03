Legendary PR and unlikely former drama student Andy Saunders is celebrating 20 years of Velocity Communications and a lifetime at the crisis management coalface. Here, he talks about what he learned from the madness of Creation Records, and remembers a moment of revelation at the Music Week Awards…

The key to a successful client-PR relationship is…

“Honesty. In my case, brutal honesty! You can say what you want about me, I’ve got skin like a rhino, I’ve been doing this ...