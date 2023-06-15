Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows

by
Thursday, Jun 15th 2023 at 4:03PM

As the singer of Avenged Sevenfold, M. Shadows has scored No.1 albums on both sides of the Atlantic and headlined huge festivals. Fresh from releasing new record Life Is But A Dream..., the star reflects on his career so far…

The world changing has given us peace of mind as a band…

“There are no drivers anymore, in terms of radio only pushing six bands or MTV shoving acts down your throat. Now, every artist can be on Spotify ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023