As the singer of Avenged Sevenfold, M. Shadows has scored No.1 albums on both sides of the Atlantic and headlined huge festivals. Fresh from releasing new record Life Is But A Dream..., the star reflects on his career so far…
The world changing has given us peace of mind as a band…
“There are no drivers anymore, in terms of radio only pushing six bands or MTV shoving acts down your throat. Now, every artist can be on Spotify ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now