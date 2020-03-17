Ever since he appeared on the sleeve of his father Ian’s 1977 punk classic New Boots And Panties as a kid, Baxter Dury has been enveloped in music. Now six albums into a solo career that has cemented his rep as indie’s premier lounge lizard, the Londoner spins his best industry yarns and talks heritage, Danny Dyer and croissants...

I took my time to find my path in music…

“Music was all around, there were bongos discarded around the gaff, ...