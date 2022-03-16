Bryan Adams has sold millions of records during an illustrious career that has helped shape the course of rock history. As the iconic singer/songwriter drops his new album, So Happy It Hurts, he takes a trip down memory lane...

I always wanted to be a drummer…

“It was my dream for years, but my parents wouldn’t allow a drum kit in the house. And when the pandemic started, guess what? I bought one. When lockdown happened, I went into all ...