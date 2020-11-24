Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Butch Vig

George Garner

by George Garner
Tuesday, Nov 24th 2020 at 4:43PM

Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Garbage, Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins... Butch Vig’s worked on classic records by all of them. As his group 5 Billion In Diamonds return with their arresting second album this month, here the legendary producer reflects on his stellar career. And failing to make an impression on Pete Townshend...

I never decided I was going to become a record producer…  

“It just sort of happened. People would say, ‘Hey, man, will you work with us on this ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020