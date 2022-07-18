After nearly 40 years of DJing, Carl Cox has become an undisputed legend of the dance music scene. In September he will release his fifth studio album, Electronic Generations, and play a hybrid live-and-DJ show at Wembley Arena. Here, he reflects on a life in electronic music, jamming with machines, and how he fell in love with making people dance as a child…

I wanted to be a DJ from the age of eight…

“My dad got me into ...