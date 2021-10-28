Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Aftershow: Dave Gahan

by
Thursday, Oct 28th 2021 at 2:47PM

The iconic Depeche Mode man is back with Imposter, his new covers record in collaboration with Soulsavers. Here, he reflects on how he discovered himself in the music of others, and the time he hung out with Neil Young…

INTERVIEW BY: NIALL DOHERTY

I’ve made an album of covers, but I realised the record is about me…

“It’s funny, Imposter feels more personal to me even though I had nothing to do with writing 

