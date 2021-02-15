This living legend requires no introduction. As Foo Fighters celebrate the release of their incredible new album Medicine At Midnight, Dave Grohl looks back on his journey so far, from Nirvana to performing songs for US presidents...

Playing Joe Biden’s inauguration was surreal…

“You have to understand that I still consider us a garage band that just happens to play in front of hundreds of thousands of people. There’s a real disconnect there. I truly don’t hold us in the ...