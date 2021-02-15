This living legend requires no introduction. As Foo Fighters celebrate the release of their incredible new album Medicine At Midnight, Dave Grohl looks back on his journey so far, from Nirvana to performing songs for US presidents...
Playing Joe Biden’s inauguration was surreal…
“You have to understand that I still consider us a garage band that just happens to play in front of hundreds of thousands of people. There’s a real disconnect there. I truly don’t hold us in the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now