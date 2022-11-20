Few can claim to have done as much in music as Dave Rowntree. As well as conquering the world with Blur, the drummer has dabbled in composing, campaigning, DJing and more, and he’s about to add going solo to the list. Here, we venture down memory lane to talk business, Britpop and Brexit...

The secret to Blur’s success is...

“That the foundation of everything we did was the songs, that’s number one. Number two is that people still ...