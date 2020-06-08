David Bianchi has repped the likes of Charli XCX and The Enemy, and now guides acts such as The Libertines, Supergrass and TikTok breakout Ashnikko. Here, the Various Artists Management boss talks embracing change, being overlooked for awards and the legacy of Covid-19 for the biz...

The most depressing part of my job is...

“As a 47-year-old man, trying to explain to teenagers how to use social media! I’m not sure I would have fully understood TikTok unless I had ...