The Aftershow: Debbie Harry

Ben Homewood

Thursday, Jul 15th 2021 at 5:18PM

Long established as a musical legend, Debbie Harry shaped the course of rock’n’roll through her work with Blondie. As they ready their 12th album, the iconic singer reflects on her formative days in New York, high jinks with Iggy Pop and more...

Longevity in music is about staying excited…
“There’s always another dream situation that you can make happen. Our 2019 trip to Cuba to play our first shows there came from an invitation to be part of a cultural ...

