Since exploding onto the scene with a barrage of remixes in the ’90s, Grammy winner, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ and BrukOut Records boss Seani B has become a totemic figure in reggae and dancehall. Here, he looks back on a life in music…

I’ll always be thankful for every milestone…

“I remember releasing my first bootleg in 1996, a Case and Foxy Brown remix that was very much my signature sound now, mixing dancehall, hip-hop and R&B. It sold 10,000 ...