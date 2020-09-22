Rock veteran Don Airey has a unique CV. The Deep Purple musician has played with legends such as Rainbow, Ozzy Osbourne and Jethro Tull, collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber and won the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest. Here, he reveals what he learned along the way...
The story behind me joining Deep Purple is...
“I got a call from [bassist] Roger Glover, saying that Jon [Lord, original keyboardist] was ill and they’d got three gigs in Scandinavia, so could I jump ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now