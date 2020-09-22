Rock veteran Don Airey has a unique CV. The Deep Purple musician has played with legends such as Rainbow, Ozzy Osbourne and Jethro Tull, collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber and won the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest. Here, he reveals what he learned along the way...

The story behind me joining Deep Purple is...

“I got a call from [bassist] Roger Glover, saying that Jon [Lord, original keyboardist] was ill and they’d got three gigs in Scandinavia, so could I jump ...