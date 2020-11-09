From Katy Perry’s Dark Horse to Dua Lipa’s Physical and Levitating, some of the biggest pop tracks of recent memory bear the sonic fingerprints of Sarah Hudson. Here she shares lessons learned on her journey from fledgling artist to songwriter for the stars…
Working with Katy Perry on Dark Horse changed my life…
“At the time I was filing for bankruptcy… Things were not great. I was in a band and I had just quit and I was figuring out ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now