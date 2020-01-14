Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis won the Outstanding Contribution honour at the Music Week Women In Music Awards. Here, she rolls back the years to talk Glasto past, her little known Pyramid Stage debut and the Fyre Festival documentary...

The Glastonbury legends slot started…

“With Johnny Cash in ’94, in a way, but that was actually on a Saturday. Tony Bennett did the Sunday in 1998 and it has grown in profile and legendary status. There have been so many ...