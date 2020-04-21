With their independent 2007 debut Take To The Skies, genre-bending band Enter Shikari secured a Top 5 UK album. And they’ve been achieving commercial and critical success ever since. Ahead of releasing their brilliant new record Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, frontman Rou Reynolds reflects on his journey so far...

We’re calling our new album the definitive Shikari record...

“Because we’re now truly quite fearless in terms of our musical agility – I guess that’s the best way ...