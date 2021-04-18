Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Aftershow: Gary Barlow

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Apr 18th 2021 at 3:12PM

Gary Barlow brightened up lockdown with his Crooner Sessions series of online duets and gold-selling solo LP Music Played By Humans. Here, the Take That legend talks Elton John, Robbie Williams and his infamous acting debut... 

The song that changed my life was…

“Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode – 1981 I think it was, I’d have been 10. Once I saw that on Top Of The Pops, I wanted a keyboard. My music has never really reflected ...

