Thrust into the spotlight as the winner of The X Factor in 2012, James Arthur has since gone onto global success, celebrating a diamond-certified single in the US and billions of streams. Here, he reflects on fame, making mistakes and his mental wellbeing…

INTERVIEW: David McLaughlin

My new album takes influence from Bruce Springsteen and Americana...

“There was a longing to make more organic, natural-feeling music again. I was a bit late to The Boss. Growing up, I really loved ...