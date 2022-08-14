Having devoted her life to music from childhood, trailblazing singer and songwriter Joan Armatrading is celebrating 50 years since the release of her debut album Whatever’s For Us. Here, she reminisces about sticking to her guns under record label pressure at the start of her career, receiving an audience with Nelson Mandela and appearing in The Beano…

I fell in love with music when I was 12 or 13…

“My dad had a guitar and I used to love how ...