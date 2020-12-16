After 12 months in which we’ve all been Livin’ On A Prayer, who better to see out 2020 in The Aftershow chair than the man who named his latest album after the worst year in living memory? Thankfully, Jon Bon Jovi has more than enough wisdom to see us through to brighter times…

I didn’t expect to be the only rocker out here writing 2020 protest songs…

“It’s interesting because, after the [2016] election I expected Bono or Bruce ...