The Aftershow: Karen Poole

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, May 31st 2022 at 12:11PM

From delivering pop gems with Alisha’s Attic to penning over 35 Top 20 UK hits for artists such as Kylie Minogue, Sugababes and Becky Hill, Karen Poole has enjoyed a hugely successful career. Here, the winner of the Music Creative honour at last year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards reflects on her journey so far – and hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio... 

My dad always said to me...

“‘If you don’t write your own songs, it’s going to be ...

