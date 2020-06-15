Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Keith Harris

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Monday, Jun 15th 2020 at 4:51PM

Veteran artist manager Keith Harris has had a remarkable career, taking in Motown, PPL and years as Stevie Wonder’s manager, as well as being a leading campaigner for industry diversity. Here, he shares tales of hanging out with Quincy Jones and playing pool with Berry Gordy…

Black Out Tuesday could drive real change in the industry because…
“I don’t think I’ve seen a moment like this before, where pretty much everybody acknowledges that it’s time that something was done. And ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020