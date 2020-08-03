Alex Hardee’s Music Week Awards speeches have become the stuff of legend. Here, the live industry maverick, agent for stars such as Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Jess Glynne, Example and Sia, shares a few pearls of his idiosyncratic wisdom...

The one thing I would change about the live business is...

“At the moment, social distancing. Although it doesn’t have that much effect on me because everyone used to keep two metres away from me when I went out anyway.”

There ...