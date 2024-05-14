Multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-winning rock icon Lenny Kravitz returns this month with Blue Electric Light, his first new studio album since 2018. Here, he tells Music Week about standing his ground with labels, and why he’s not always as cool as you think he is...

INTERVIEW: Colleen HARRIS

During the pandemic, I recorded three or four albums...

“Blue Electric Light is one of them, and this is the one I wanted to release first. I still think in albums. I still think ...