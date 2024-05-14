Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Lenny Kravitz

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, May 14th 2024 at 1:23PM

Multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-winning rock icon Lenny Kravitz returns this month with Blue Electric Light, his first new studio album since 2018. Here, he tells Music Week about standing his ground with labels, and why he’s not always as cool as you think he is... 

INTERVIEW: Colleen HARRIS

During the pandemic, I recorded three or four albums... 

“Blue Electric Light is one of them, and this is the one I wanted to release first. I still think in albums. I still think ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024