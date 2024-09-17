Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: LL Cool J

George Garner

by George Garner
Tuesday, Sep 17th 2024 at 10:33AM

Not only are LL Cool J and his label Def Jam celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year, the legendary MC has also just released his brilliant new album The FORCE. Here, the iconic rapper talks rocking mics, abandoning Dr Dre beats, and the dangers of resting on your laurels... 

The reason I got into hip-hop in the first place…

“Was because I love the juice of it. Let me tell you something: when you’re 14 years old, and you get ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024