Not only are LL Cool J and his label Def Jam celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year, the legendary MC has also just released his brilliant new album The FORCE. Here, the iconic rapper talks rocking mics, abandoning Dr Dre beats, and the dangers of resting on your laurels...

The reason I got into hip-hop in the first place…

“Was because I love the juice of it. Let me tell you something: when you’re 14 years old, and you get ...