For years now, Lucy Dickins has been renowned as a trailblazer in live music and, after taking on a new global role at WME, she won the 2023 MITS Award. Here, the agent talks meeting Adele, dining with Tracy Chapman and the Dickins industry dynasty...
INTERVIEW: ANNA FIELDING
Because I had family members in the business, my industry story began at a young age…
“My very first gig was ABBA, the one after that was Bucks Fizz. When I was ...
