Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Lucy Dickins

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Nov 14th 2023 at 12:11PM

For years now, Lucy Dickins has been renowned as a trailblazer in live music and, after taking on a new global role at WME, she won the 2023 MITS Award. Here, the agent talks meeting Adele, dining with Tracy Chapman and the Dickins industry dynasty... 

  INTERVIEW: ANNA FIELDING

Because I had family members in the business, my industry story began at a young age…

“My very first gig was ABBA, the one after that was Bucks Fizz. When I was ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023