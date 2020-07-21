Neo-classical star Max Richter is fast approaching 500 million streams for his Sleep album, which has now evolved into a meditative app. Here, the German-born British composer talks Brexit, his film score for Brad Pitt and playing eight-hour gigs…

I was blown away when I first heard Kraftwerk…



“I was a kid at the time, so Kraftwerk was the first electronic music I ever heard. I was in my early teens, I was watching a BBC nature documentary on the ...