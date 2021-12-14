The chart-topping star Michael Ball's UK tour with long-time collaborator Alfie Boe culminates in a huge Christmas show at London’s O2 Arena this month. Here, he reflects on his career so far, overcoming nerves, the late Captain Tom, and the strangest birthday he’s ever had…

It was my partner Cathy McGowan who encouraged me to diversify my career…

“We met 30-odd years ago. I was doing Aspects Of Love and she said, ‘You really could have a career outside the ...