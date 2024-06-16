Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Aftershow: Michelle Escoffery

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Jun 16th 2024 at 6:48PM

Since making waves with R&B trio Truce in the ’90s, Michelle Escoffery has co-written with the likes of Tina Turner, All Saints, Beverley Knight, Liberty X and more. Here, the PRS Members’ Council president looks back, as we discuss breaking boundaries, working with superstars and fighting for songwriters’ rights…


Cathy Dennis and I broke new ground as the only two women signed exclusively to EMI Music Publishing… 

“I didn’t grasp what it meant initially. Also, at that time [after Truce ...

