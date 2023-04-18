Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Aftershow: Moby

George Garner

by George Garner
Tuesday, Apr 18th 2023 at 5:01PM

Ahead of releasing Resound NYC – a new album reimagining some of his old classics – dance legend Moby reflects on his incredible career so far, from selling millions of copies of Play, to periods of self-destruction, plus encounters with David Bowie and Eminem

I’ve no idea how many albums I’ve made…

“And I’m not being coy. Technically, my first album was a compilation when I was signed to this tiny label called Instinct Records. They only had one ...

